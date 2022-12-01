Charizard is not a standard Pokémon for you to find in the Paldea region while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It is a Pokémon that does not appear in the wild. Instead, the only way to find a Charizard is through limited-time Tera raids through events held by the Pokémon Company. If you’re looking for Charizard, you must make sure you can find these raids. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Charizard Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Charizard Tera raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way for Charizard Tera raids to appear for you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is if you’ve completed the game and worked your way through the Gym leaders one more time. The Charizard raids are seven-star raids, even more dangerous than the final six-star raids. The six-star raids begin to appear after you’ve completed the game, rolled credits, and then worked your way through the Paldea region one more time, taking on the various Gym Leaders in combat. They will be much stronger than they were the first time you encountered them.

Upon defeating the Gym Leaders, a final tournament will be held, and this should be the final battle for you in the main game. When you complete this tournament, five-star raids and, soon after, six-star raids will be available for you to find naturally. Now, the last thing you need to do is find the special Black Tera raid crystals. You should be able to find these in the wild, so long as the event is active in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Black Crystals won’t be available if there’s no event featuring a special Pokémon for these raids.

Charizard will appear in these Black Crystal Tera raids for a brief time. You can expect to see these encounters from December 1 to December 4 and then from December 15 to December 18. You have two chances to find Charizard and add them to your collection. It is important to note you can only catch one of these Charizards.