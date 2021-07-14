All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Desert Mountain Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go – Wild and incense boosted

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a celebration event in Pokémon Go that occurs once a year. It’s the perfect opportunity to capture various rare and legendary Pokémon during the two-day event, from July 17 to 18. On the first day, July 17, it’s all about Pokémon spawns, featured in four habitats that will be rotating each hour. During the second hour is the Desert Mountain habitat. These are all Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Desert Mountain Pokémon spawns, both wild and incense boosted. You will need to purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket to participate in these spawns and attempt to capture them in your local area.

For the Desert Mountain habitat, you can expect to encounter several Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. These Pokémon are typically found in mountain regions.

We will be updating this section when we learn all of the Pokémon spawns that will be happening during Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

These are all of the Pokémon spawns happening in the wild while the Desert Mountain habitat is active.

Hippopotas

Shieldon

Skarmory

These are the Pokémon spawns that have an increased chance of appearing while activating an incense item.

Flareon

Flygon

Throh

Tyranitar

The Desert Mountain habitat will only be available for an hour at 11 AM and 3 PM in your local time zone. Again, to benefit from any of these increased spawns, you will need to purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2021.