All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Jungle habitat Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go – Wild and incense boosted

The first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 focuses on players working their hardest to capture a variety of Pokémon spawning in the game. On July 17, from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone, four habitats will be rotating every hour to give you a diverse appearance of Pokémon spawns. These Pokémon have the chance to appear in the wild, and they also have an increased chance of showing up if you use incense to lure them to your location. The first habitat will be focused on the Jungle. In this guide, we will break down all Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Jungle habitat Pokémon spawns that you’ll encounter.

You will need to have purchased a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket to participate in the Jungle habitat spawns. You can expect to find several Bug, Grass, and Water-type Pokémon throughout the hour.

We’ll also be updating this section when we learn more about the specific Pokémon appearing for the Jungle hour.

These are all of the Jungle habitat Pokémon spawning in the game that could appear in the wild.

Aipom

Froakie

Scyther

These are all of the Jungle habitat Pokémon that have a boosted chance to spawn while you have an incense item activated.

Chatot

Leafeon

Ludicolo

Serperior

The Jungle habitat will only be available for an hour, but it will appear twice on July 17 at 10 AM and then at 2 PM.