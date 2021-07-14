All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Ocean Beach Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go – Wild and incense boosted

For Pokémon Go Fest 2021, it’s a massive celebration of the tremendous year Pokémon Go has had and the many changes that have been introduced along the way. It’s a two-day event from July 17 to 18, and each day is focused on a different aspect of the game. On July 17, from 10 AM to 6 PM, four habitat rotations occur throughout containing various and diverse Pokémon that you can capture. Many of these Pokémon are pretty rare, making it an appealing event for players eager to earn more Pokémon candy or add one to their collection. In this guide, these are all of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Ocean Beach Pokémon spawns.

You will want to make sure you purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket for this event. You will not be able to participate or benefit from the specific spawns appearing during the event. For the Ocean Beach habitat, you can expect to encounter several Ground, Fire, and Water-type Pokémon that you’d normally find at a beach.

We will be updating this section when we learn more about Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Ocean Beach spawns, which should happen the day of the event.

These are all of the Pokémon spawning in the wild during the Ocean Beach habitat.

Alomomola

Cacena

Dratini

These are all of the Pokémon that have a boosted chance of spawning while you have an incense activated during the Ocean Beach habitat.

Azumarill

Gyarados

Sawk

Vaporeon

The Ocean Beach habitat will be available for an hour twice on July 17. It will show up at 12 PM and then again at 4 PM in your local time zone. Again, make sure to purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket to benefit from these habitat rotations.