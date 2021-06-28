All Pokémon Go lure modules, explained

The Pokéstops in Pokémon Go are landmarks in the real world that provide you with a variety of items to heal your Pokémon, revive them, and capture any wild Pokémon you encounter. You can also use a Pokéstop to lure a Pokémon to your location by using any of the many lures. There are several lures that you can use, and while the quickest way to acquire them is to use money, you might receive them as a reward for completing Special Research tasks in the game.

These are all of the lures and how they work in Pokémon Go. These modules last for 30 minutes, except for special events.

All Pokémon Go lure modules

Glacial lure

The Glacial lure is the Ice-type version of the lure modules. You want to use this module to lure in Pokémon that prefer the cold, attracting Ice and Water-type Pokémon. While activated, you can also use this to evolve an Eevee into Glaceon.

Lure

The standard lure will attract any natural Pokémon that live in the area to that Pokéstop location. You can expect all types of Pokémon to arrive, so if you don’t mind any Pokémon appearing, throw down a standard lure at the nearest Pokéstop.

Magnetic lure

The Magnetic lure attracts Electric, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon to your location. You can expect a variety of Pokémon from your area to arrive here, and these are particularly good during thunderstorms. You can active this lure to evolve Magneton into Magnezone and Nosepass into Probopass.

Mossy lure

The Mossy lure attracts Bug, Grass, and Poison-type Pokémon to your location. On most sunny days, you expect several Grass and Bug-type Pokémon to fly over to your location, and these can be exceptionally good when it’s raining. In addition, you can evolve an Eevee into a Leafeon while this lure is active on a Pokéstop.

Rainy lure

The Rainy lure attracts Bug, Electric, and Water-type Pokémon to your location. It’s a hybrid of the Mossy, Magnetic, and Glacial lure, attracting multiple from those potential spawn pools to your location. While you have this module active on a Pokéstop, you can evolve Sliggoo into Goodra.