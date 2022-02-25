All Pokémon Go Tour: Johto NPC Challengers Gym Leaders and how to beat them

The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event gives you the chance to capture a variety of Pokémon from the Johto region. During the larger event, you’ll also have the chance to battle against NPC Challengers created by other players, and Niantic specifically chose them for the event. As a result, there will be eight unique challenges for you to battle against. In this guide, we’ll cover All Pokémon Go Tour: Johto NPC Challengers and how to beat them.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Johto NPC Challengers

Robbenprinz: Hoppip, Gligar, and Crobat

When fighting against Robbenprinz, you’ll be facing off against Hoppip, Gligar, and Crobat. Hoppip is a Grass and Flying-type, Gligar is a Ground and Flying-type, and Crobat is a Poison and Flying-type. While they are all Flying-types, they share unique second typings, making them a little challenging to go against. We recommend using an Ice-type Pokémon to take down all three of them, but you can also sprinkle in a Rock, Psychic, or Ground-type to also counter them.

Terureruru: Mankey, Machoke, and Hitmontop

When battling against Terureruru, you’ll face off against Mankey, Machoke, and Hitmontop. These three Pokémon are all Fighting-types, which means the only thing you’ll want to worry about using will be Flying, Fairy, or Psychic-types attacks and Pokémon.

Alehouou: Scyther, Heracross, and Scizor

Next, we have Alehouou, using Scyther, Heracross, and Scizor. Each of these Pokémon is Bug-types, but they also possess a secondary typing, but it shouldn’t matter too much. All of them are weak against Fire-type moves, but you can also use Psychic, Flying, or Rock-types.

Bathazarpokemom: Forretress, Skarmory, and Steelix

When battling against Bathazarpokemom, you’ll fight against Forretress, Skarmory, and Steelix. As the last team, they’re all Steel-type, with secondary typings sprinkled into their roster. All of them are weak against Fire-type moves, but we also recommend using Fighting and Ground-type Pokémon.

Leon9715: Rattata, Jigglypuff, and Eevee

For Leon9715’s team, you’ll be fighting against Rattata, Jigglypuff, and Eevee. Unfortunately, these three Pokémon are all Normal-type, making them extremely weak against Fighting-type moves and Pokémon.

AbsolFairy: Dewgong, Lapras, and Sneasel

AbsolFairy will be using Dewgong, Lapras, and Sneasel. Each of these Pokémon has a secondary typing, but they’re all Ice-types. These Pokémon have a variety of weaknesses, with the most popular ones being Fighting, Grass, Rock, Electric, and Steel-types.

Brissete: Gastly, Misdreavous, and Gengar

The next team used by Brissete will feature Gastly, Misdreavous, and Gengar. These Pokémon are Ghost-types, making them effectively weak against Dark and Ghost-type moves. You also have the option to use Psychic or Ground-type Pokémon during this battle.

MajinSage: Dragonair, Dragonite, and Kingdra

The last team you might see during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event will be for MajinSage, who is using Dragonair, Dragonite, and Kingdra. All of these Pokémon are Dragon-types, which means they will be weak against other Dragon-types and Fairy-type moves.