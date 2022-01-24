The Power Plant event for Pokémon Go has a second part, with Team Rocket striking out from the shadows to cause more problems for Professor Willow and his team. They’re equipped with several new shadow Pokémon, giving you the chance to have new encounters and save these enslaved Pokémon. There are also new Field Research tasks behind the second part of an event. In this guide, we cover all Power Plant – Team Go Rocket Strike Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

You can receive any of these field research tasks by spinning a PokéStop or Gym dial you find out in the world. You can only carry three of these at a time. The event officially ends on February 1, giving you that much time to grab all of the field research tasks you can and earn their rewards.

All Power Plant – Team Go Rocket Strike Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all event-exclusive field research tasks that you might grab before they disappear.

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon – Eletricke, Joltik, or Helioptile encounter

Catch 5 Pokémon – 5 Super Potions, 2 Hyper Potion, or a Revive

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Ekans, Skorupi, or Croagunk encounter

Make 3 Curveball throws – Magenmite or Voltorb encounter

Take 2 Snapshots of a wild Electric-type Pokémon – 25 Ampharos or 25 Manectric mega candy

Walk 1 Km – Helioptile encounter

Walk 2 Km – Trubbish or Alolan Grimer encounter, or a Mysterious Component

Walk 4 Km – Emolga encounter

There are only a handful of additional field research tasks, the Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts and the Catch 5 Pokémon tasks. The others remain the same from the previous Power Plant event, so if you’ve already grabbed a lot of these, things should not look too different.