All premonitions in The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

Much like previous titles by Supermassive Games, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes has a series of collectible stone tablets. These tablets offer premonitions of upcoming events, giving players hints as to how a character might die or might be saved at some point in the future.

There are 13 premonitions in total with the final tablet acting as a special premonition that unlocks a trailer for the next game in the series, The Devil In Me, during the end credits. Check out our guide below to find every premonition in order of appearance, listed by chapter.

Cursed

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the game’s prologue, players take control of Balathu. After gaining full 3D movement with him in the catacombs, the first premonition can be found sitting on top of a mound of skeletons just before the door that progresses the game.

The Raid

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon arriving in Iraq, Rachel interrogates some farmers. A QTE prompt offers the option of hitting one of the hostages with the butt of Jason’s gun. The second premonition is on top of a dresser in the corner of this room.

Underworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Jason and Nick regroup underground, ignore the door to the next area for now. Instead, follow the small staircase to the left of the door indicated by a light beam shining down from above. The tablet is resting on the ground in the tiny room at the end of this staircase.

Pazuzu

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the first section in which players take control of Salim underground, there will be dead body in front of a staircase leading to the next area. Ignore the body and stairs for now. Turn left to find this premonition on the ground inside one of the archways.

Pazuzu

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players take control of Eric, following Rachel’s lead. Instead of following her through the entire section, take a right at the only fork during this sequence to find the premonition at the end of this path.

The Temple

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rachel and Eric rappel down a massive chasm to find themselves at the heart of a large temple. There will be two staircases here. One leads to a giant door meanwhile the other has a statue overlooking the steps. Head in the direction of the statue, then turn right at the end of the stairs. The premonition is resting in one of the spaces at the end of this secret hallway.

Breaking Up

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nick and Jason discover a room boobytrapped with a tripwire. Before proceeding to the next room, you’ll find the premonition on top of a box leaning against a vase. It’s difficult to miss because it’s at eye level and illuminated by a light source.

Slayer

Screenshot by Gamepur

After inspecting the pool of blood with Nick, Eric, and Jason, inspect the corner of this room. It’s laying on the ground in the opposite direction of the critical path among other miscellaneous objects.

Bloodbath

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players find themselves in the exact same catacombs as those Balathu from the prologue. You’ll find this premonition sitting on top of a huge pile of skeletons next to a skeleton that’s still wearing clothes. This mound of death can be found to your right after entering the area.

The Signal

Screenshot by Gamepur

This premonition is at the very start of the playable sequence with Nick. It’s impossible to miss because even though Nick is facing the opposite direction, the prompt still shows up on screen as he’s standing right in front of it.

Enemy of My Enemy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jason and Salim find themselves separated from the rest of the crew. They work together to lift a heavy door, causing a blockade that prevents Jason from coming through. After clearing the blockade for Jason, ignore the critical path indicated by the light source ahead of you. Instead, inspect the dark hallway in the corner of this room to find the premonition hanging on a wall.

Brothers

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Salim and Jason use the elevator shaft to travel deeper underground, you can find the premonition on the ground to your right in front of the giant glowing tree.

Strange Aeons

Screenshot by Gamepur

After making it past the army of cocooned demons, everyone that is still alive regroups inside a peculiar room with a body of water. Before interacting with the object in the middle, head to the corner of the room immediately to the right of your starting position. You’ll find the premonition laying on a small box overlooking the water.