All PSI Challenge Card locations in Motherlobe in Psychonauts 2

There are several PSI Challenge Cards that you can find throughout Motherlobe, the main base you’ll be visiting in Psychonauts 2. These PSI Challenge Cards will allow you to rank up in intern levels to unlock additional psychic power upgrades. There are 27 in Motherlobe, and finding all of these cards can be extremely taxing. Here’s a breakdown of all the card locations that we found.

All PSI Challenge Card Locations in Motherlobe

PSI Challenge Card 1

The first PSI Challenge Card you can find will be down the lobby hallway to the classrooms.

PSI Challenge Card 2

The second PSI Challenge card will be further down that same hallway between the lobby and the classes, on the right side of the map next to the vines. You can access it by double jumping.

PSI Challenge Card 3

The next PSI Challenge Card will be inside the storage room, above the lockers. You’ll be thrown into the storage room by the other interns, but you can revisit this location after completing this area.

PSI Challenge Card 4

The next challenge card will be deeper in the storage room, inside Sasha’s office in the Agents’ Offices. It will be behind his computers.

PSI Challenge Card 5

After exiting Sasha’s office in the Agents’ Offices area, to the left of his entrance behind the bushes will be another PSI Challenge Card.

PSI Challenge Card 6

You can find another PSI Challenge Card inside the nerve center. You access this area when you enter the Motherlobe. This PSI Challenge Card will be floating on top of a chair at the center of the room.

PSI Challenge Card 7

The next PSI Challenge card is also inside the nerve center. It’s underneath the stairs ot the left of the entrance.

PSI Challenge Card 8

The next set of PSI Challenge Cards that you can find in Motherlobe will be inside the office of the Grand Head. You can access this room by visiting the nerve center, and then going to the hallway on the left side. The first challenge card is next to the window on the other side of the rocks in the water.

PSI Challenge Card 9

The second challenge card in the Office of the Grand Head is on top of the bookshelf, in the far back of the room. You can reach this by double jumping.

PSI Challenge Card 10

The tenth PSI Challenge Card is one you can find immediately outside the classroom, to the left of it right before entering the Office of the Second Head.

PSI Challenge Card 11

The next card is inside the classroom, on the left side of the room. It will be floating next to the bookshelves.

PSI Challenge Card 12

When you return to the primary lobby of the Motherlobe, you can find a PSI Challenge Card behind the bushes between the nerve center and Agents’ Offices entrances.

PSI Challenge Card 13

You can find another PSI Challenge Card in the Motherlobe’s lobby next to the Otto-Matic machine at the center of the lobby.

PSI Challenge Card 14

You can find a PSI Challenge Card inside the Noodle Bowl. It will be on the right side of the room, and you’ll need to climb the vines to reach it.

PSI Challenge Card 15

This PSI Challenge Card is down the stairs of the mailroom. This area unlocks after you speak with Hollis in her office, and you’re assigned a mentor.

PSI Challenge Card 16

There is another PSI Challenge Card in the mailroom. You can find it on the right side, above the packages, immediately after meeting with Lori.

PSI Challenge Card 17

There are two more PSI Challenge Cards in the mailroom, in the higher areas of the map. You can use the conveyer belts to reach the top. One of the cards is hidden behind several pipes, on the left side.

PSI Challenge Card 18

There is another PSI Challenge Card in the mailroom on the conveyer belts. You should be able to see it from where you found the previous one.