All Railgunner’s skills and abilities in Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2’s Survivors of the Void is not named ironically and will introduce the new Railgunner Survivor to the game on March 1. Players can expect to get to grips with a powerful damage dealer capable of targeting enemy weak points with maximum efficiency.

Railgunner Abilities

M99 Sniper

Her primary weapon, the M99 Sniper, puts players in her perspective to look down the scope and target enemy Weak Points. By hitting these Weak Points, this long-ranged powerhouse deals a devastating 1,000% damage with a guaranteed Critical Strike.

Railgunner’s attacks cannot randomly crit like other Survivors, but all Critical Strike Chance gained with items is converted into additional Critical Strike Damage.

Firing with the M99 Sniper triggers Railgunner’s Active Reload bar. By perfectly timing a reload, players can increase the pace of their shots and deal an extra +500% base damage on the next shot.

XQR Smart Round System

When enemies get up close, Railgunner’s XQR Smart Round System fires off rapid smart rounds that keep nearby enemies at bay and deal 100% damage.

Concussion Devices

Railgunner’s Concussion Devices create a gravity-propelled blast zone that pushes away anything within range. Players can use Concussion Devices to launch Railgunner rapidly away from enemies, creating enough space between her and her foes to line up the killing shot, or to spread out groups of monsters, separating them for targeted snipes.

Supercharge

Railgunner’s special ability, Supercharge, overloads her railgun, shelling out 4,000% damage and 150% Weak Point damage. While Supercharge’s explosive blast can wipe out tougher enemies with the right items, that power comes at a cost: after firing, Railgunner’s weapons must recharge, leaving her unable to attack for five seconds and forcing players to rely on Railgunner’s Concussion Devices alone to keep away from harm.

Players who escape Petrichor V with Railgunner can unlock alternative abilities and an alternative skin.