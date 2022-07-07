All Rhapsody abilities in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile players have seen already seen one exclusive Legend in Fade, but now a second mobile-only character known as Rhapsody will soon be dropping into Season Two: Distortion. As no coincidence, Rhapsody is revealed to be a female DJ that is accompanied by an adorable, yet mighty bot. So, what should players expect Rhapsody and this companion to bring to the battlefield?

Every Rhapsody ability in Apex Legends Mobile

At the time of writing, Rhapsody’s full moveset hasn’t been officially announced, but a recent cinematic trailer seems to have hinted to each of her powers in great detail. For instance, it reveals that she is capable of utilizing sound waves to block bullets, bolster teammates’ speed, and knock out enemies. You can find each of these abilities below.

Passive ability

A brief portion of this trailer shows Rhapsody and her teammates being given a slight boost in speed from these sound waves. As this won’t impact opponents directly, this increased burst of movement is likely to be the Legend’s Passive ability.

Related: Best settings in Apex Legends Mobile for graphics and framerate

Tactical ability

One move that is all but confirmed is Rhapsody’s Tactical ability. It is shown be a shield activated by her companion bot and protects the Legend from all incoming damage. Additionally, as this shield is covered in sound waves, enemies may not be able to spot Rhapsody from behind it.

Ultimate ability

In the closing seconds of the reveal footage, the companion bot leaps away from Rhapsody to stun and eliminate an enemy. It isn’t understood how this will be performed in-game, but from all appearances, this impressive attack is possibly her Ultimate ability.

Players should know more about the moveset and their effects in the coming days, as Rhapsody will be headed to Apex Legends Mobile on July 12. This abrasive DJ is just one of many free additions to come from Season 2, as a recent update has also debuted Loba and a new town takeover.