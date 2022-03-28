All Rune Locations in Mount Craw in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Rune Switch guide

Between Lucky Dice, Lost Marbles, and Poetry pages, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has more than enough collectibles to go around. Rune Switches, though, are a little different than the other types. They’re part collectible, part puzzle, part time trial. And they can get a little frustrating to solve.

The Rune Switch in Mount Craw is particularly tricky because it’s almost impossible to complete without first lowering the bridge between the first and second Runes. Because of this, we recommend waiting to activate the switch until after you lower the bridge in the “Slayer of Vorcanar” quest.

The locations of the Rune Switch all three of its Runes are detailed below.

Rune Switch

Screenshot by Gamepur

To activate the switch, you’ll need to jump onto a ledge and climb a ladder first. Once you locate it, though, it’s not hard to reach. You can find it at the location shown on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First Rune

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Rune is simple enough to get. You should be able to see it from the Rune Switch. Be aware that traveling there might spawn quite a few enemies, unless you clear the area out first. The location of this Rune is shown on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Rune

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get this Rune, you’ll need to cross the bridge you lowered in the “Slayer of Vorcanar” quest. Note that even once the bridge is in place, it won’t appear on your map. This Rune can be found at the location shown on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third Rune

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Rune will require a little bit of climbing to reach. Aside from that, it’s another relatively straightforward affair. This Rune can be found at the location shown on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

