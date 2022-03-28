All Poetry Page Locations in Mount Craw in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

From Lucky Dice to Lost Marbles, there’s no shortage of different collectibles to find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. While most of these will drop a pile of loot when you find them, Poetry Pages are accompanied by a rhyming line or two as well. This is only a teaser, though. If you want to hear an entire poem, you’ll need to head to the Bard in Brighthoof.

As you’re questing (or leading a revolution) in Mount Craw, there are two Pages to find. The locations for both are detailed below.

First Page

Screenshot by Gamepur

This page isn’t too hard to get to once you know where to look. Just head into this cave and pick it up. The map location for this page is shown below, but note that the page is on the lower level of the map, beneath the passageway seen there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Page

Screenshot by Gamepur

This page is a bit more tricky. Once you locate the page, the route up to it may not be obvious. To get it, you’ll need to head south and take a ladder up to a different platform, before taking a bridge across to where it’s hidden.

Screenshot by Gamepur

