All Shiny Pokémon in Diá de Muertos 2021 in Pokémon Go

The first event in Pokémon Go for November 2021 has arrived, and it’s the Diá de Muertos celebration. In it, there are several Pokémon you’ll be able to capture in the wild that generally don’t appear, and you’ll be able to complete a handful of particular research tasks with Pokémon rewards if you can grab them before the event. In this guide, we’re going to detail to you all of the shiny Pokémon that have increased spawns for the Diá de Muertos 2021 celebration.

The event runs from November 1 to 2 in your local time zone. There are no exclusive raid Pokémon for this event.

All shiny Wild Pokémon

These are all Pokémon that will appear in the wild at an increased rate that have shiny versions. You’ll be able to increase the chance of these Pokémon appearing next to you if you activate an incense or turn on a PokéStop lure during the Diá de Muertos celebration.

Alolan Marowak

Cubone

Drifloon

Houndour

Murkrow

Sableye

Sunkern

Yamaskmon

All shiny Field Research Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Field Research Pokémon that you can encounter by completing the three available to you that are exclusive to the Diá de Muertos celebration.