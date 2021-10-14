All shiny Pokémon in Halloween Mischief Part 1: Creepy Companions in Pokémon Go
How many shiny Pokémon are showing up for the Halloween Mischief event?
With the arrival of October, Pokémon Go is celebrating the spooky holidays with the Halloween Mischief event. This event is broken up into two different parts, with Part 1: Creepy Companions, where Galarian Slowking is releasing. Now’s the perfect time to search for a Galarian Slowpoke and evolve it to add this Galarian evolution to your collection. You might also be on the lookout for new shiny Pokémon that will be appearing for this event. In this guide, we’ll be detailing all of the shiny Pokémon appearing in Halloween Mischief Part 1: Creepy Companions in Pokémon Go.
The Halloween Mischief Part 1: Creepy Companions event will be taking place from October 15 to 22.
Wild shiny Pokémon
These are all of the shiny Pokémon that will be appearing in the wild during the event. The shiny version of Spinarak will be making its debut during this event.
- Drowzee
- Gastly
- Halloween Mischief Pikachu
- Halloween Mischief Piplup
- Misdreavus
- Shuppet
- Spinarak
- Woobat
- Yamask
- Zubat
Raid shiny Pokémon
These are all of the shiny Pokémon that will be appearing in raids during the first part of the Halloween Mischief event.
- Alolan Raichu
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Halloween Mischief Drifblim
- Mega Gengar
- Murkrow
- Sableye
- Yamask
7km egg shiny Pokémon
These are all of the potential shiny Pokémon that could hatch from a 7km egg. You need to have received these eggs from friends during the event period.
- Misdreavus
- Shuppet
- Spinarak
Field research tasks
The Field Research tasks that appear during the Halloween Mischief event also have the chance to reward players with Pokémon. These are all of the shiny Pokémon that you could encounter when completing these tasks. You do need to receive these Field Research tasks during the Halloween Mischief event.
- Drowzee
- Halloween Mischief Pikachu
- Halloween Mischief Piplup
- Haloween Mischief Drifblim
- Spinarak
- Woobat
- Zubat