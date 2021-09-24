All Shrine of Ancient Tears journal locations in Sea of Thieves

Each of the six Shrines in Sea of Thieves added for Season 4 contains five journals inside of them. Upon finding all 30 journals, you’ll unlock the commendation of The Mysteries of the Sunken Kingdom, earning you another feather in your Sea of Thieves cap. Finding these journals can be a little complicated and complex, but we’re going to break down their locations when searching the Shrine of Ancient Tears.

Journal 1

The first journal is located right next to the well, inside the shrine. When you enter the temple, walk down from the entrance to the full well. There, to the right side, you’ll see a small pedestal, and the journal should be lying right next to it on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 2

The second journal can be found after draining the well located in the room with the first journal. Proceed through the now drained well, and you’ll into a room with a fire symbol, with water underneath it. At the center of this room is a pedestal with coral on it, and on the left side is the second journal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 3

The third journal can be found after you exit the primary room, which you can do by lighting the four torches and then standing on the four tiles in the room. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to advance further in the temple at the top of the steps. When you reach this area, the barrels to the right of this entrance have the third journal on top of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 4

The fourth journal is in the room where you light all eight torches, the four located in the primary chamber and the four that are found in the coral throne room. Lighting all eight of them opens up the door facing the well, and inside there, on the pillar to the right of the entrance, will be the next journal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 5

The last journal can be found while completing the turtle hallway puzzle. You’ll gain access to this after lighting the butterfly hallway torches and then pulling those three levers. You can find this journal in the very back, in the room opposite of the turtle door exit, behind the veins, on the ground in front of one of the torches.