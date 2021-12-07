All Silver version exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

The Pokémon Go Tour event returns with the Johto region. The event goes live in February 2022, and you’ll be able to pre-order your ticket well before the event. If you buy it before January 10, 2022, you’ll receive access to the Pokémon Go Community Day Research Tickets for January and February. The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto ticket will have two options, a Gold and a Silver version, each with its exclusive Pokémon that you can catch. In this guide, we’re going to break down all of the Silver version exclusive Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto.

These are all Pokémon spawning for you if you purchase the Silver Version ticket during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

These Pokémon will appear while you have an incense activated.

Delibird

Ledyba

Phanpy

Skarmory

These are all Pokémon with increased shiny chances that will appear while you have the Silver version ticket.

Cleffa

Delibird

Hoppip

Houndour

Larvitar

Ledyba

Lugia

Miltank

Phanpy

Pineco

Skarmory

Sudowoodo

Yanma

The event starts on February 27, 2022, from 9 AM to 9 PM in your local time zone. If you’re looking to receive any of the exclusive Pokémon from the Gold version of the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event, you’ll need to reach out to a player who purchased that ticket to exchange them.