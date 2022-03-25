All skills on the Brr-Zerker skill tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands offers a wide variety of classes, with each one focused on dealing a different type of damage. The Brr-Zerker is a berserker focused on dealing a massive amount of both melee damage and frost damage. Their build is focused on tanking damage and rushing towards enemies, with no regard for their own safety. Here is every skill in the Brr-Zerker skill tree.

All Brr-Zerker skills

The Brr-Zerker’s class feat is that whenever an action skill is activated, they become enraged, dealing bonus frost damage for a short duration. The first action skill is the Dreadwind skill, which let’s you do a spinning melee attack for a period of time, giving increased speed and an immunity to slows. The second action skill is Feral Surge, which let’s you jump towards enemies, dealing frost ability damage in an area. Any non-boss enemy below a certain health threshold will die instantly, resetting the cooldown.

Tier 1 skills

Ancestral Frost (5 tiers): Frost damage is increased.

Savagery (5 tiers): Increase melee damage and enrage duration.

Unyielding (3 tiers): Missing health regenerates over time.

Tier 2 skills

Ice Breaker (3 tiers): Increased damage dealt to enemies that are slowed, with the damage increased the closer they are to being fully frozen.

The Old Ways (5 tiers): When close to an enemy, deal bonus damage and take less damage.

Instinct (3 tiers): Increased weapon swap and reload speed, with the effect doubled while enraged.

Tier 3 skills

Cold Snap (3 tiers): Movement speed and frost efficiency is increased, doubled while enraged.

Unarmored Defense (1 tier): Half of your ward is reserved, but your max health is increased by triple that amount.

Blood Frenzy (3 tiers): Whenever you get a kill the enraged timer is extended and health is restored.

Tier 4 skills

Ancient Fury (5 tiers): Maximum health and area damage are increased.

Relentless Rage (1 tier): Dealing damage while in the Save your Soul state extends the timer and getting a kill will cause you to become enraged.

Tier 5 skills

Blast Chill (1 tier): Whenever you deal melee damage, there is a chance to spawn a frost nova that deals damage.

Iron Squall (5 tiers): Fire rate and melee attack speed are increased, with the effect doubled while enraged.

Tier 6 skills