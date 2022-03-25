All skills on the Clawbringer skill tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a variety of classes to choose from, with the option to mix in a secondary class during your adventure. There are six classes, with the Clawbringer class focusing on fire and lightning damage abilities. The Clawbringer uses a spectral hammer and has a wyvern companion with them, dealing additional damage. This class is focused on strength and health, with the ability to take high amounts of damage. Here is every skill in the Clawbringer skill tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

All Clawbringer skills

The Clawbringer class feat is the Wyvern Companion, which flies through the environment attacking with its claws and fire breath. All increases to the Clawbringer’s damage applies to the Wyvern Companion. The first action skill is the Cleansing Flames, which lets you summon a hammer and hit the ground with it, dealing melee damage and creates a fire nova. The second action ability is the Storm Dragon’s Judgment, which lets you throw the hammer, dealing lightning damage during the throw and when it lands. The hammer can be recalled afterward, dealing damage on the way back.

Tier 1 skills

Oath of Fire (5 tiers): Guns and the Wyvern Companion deal bonus fire damage.

Radiance (5 tiers): Increases max ward capacity.

Oath of Thunder (5 tiers): Melee attacks and the Wyvern Companion deal bonus lightning damage.

Tier 2 skills

Dragon Aura (5 tiers): Surrounds you with an aura that increases both your elemental damage and you co-op companions elemental damage.

Dedication (5 tiers): Increases action skill cooldown rate based on how full your ward is.

Rebuke (5 tiers): Increases damage reduction and all damage dealt to allies is partially reflected as lightning damage.

Tier 3 skills

Blasthamut’s Favor (1 tier): Killing an enemy with a gun or the Wyvern’s fire breath summons a fire orb that seeks out enemies and deals damage. Killing an enemy with melee damage or the Wyvern’s claws summons a lightning orb that seeks out enemies and deals damage.

Tier 4 skills

Fire Bolt (1 tier): The Wyvern Companion will occasionally shoot fire bolts, dealing damage on impact and over time. Also increases gun damage.

Friend to Flame (5 tiers): The Wyvern Companion’s damage dealt is increased

Storm Breath (1 tier): Wyvern Companion will occasionally use lighting breath, which can arc between enemies dealing damage. Also increases damage reduction.

Tier 5 skills

Awe (3 tiers): Dealing fire damage increases critical hit damage for a duration while dealing lightning damage increases critical hit chance for a duration.

Indomitable (1 tier): Instead of entering Save your Soul, your ward is filled and you deal bonus lightning damage for a short duration. Has a long cooldown.

Tier 6 skills