All small monster locations in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is, unsurprisingly, filled with all manner of monsters to fight. They range from massive, terrifying beats to small monsters that can be found in all areas of the game.

While it might seem like the main focus will be on the big monsters, farming the smaller monsters is just as important, as they drop important resources that you will need to craft weapons, armor, and items that will help you on hunts.

Below, you can find a full list of all the small monsters in the game, and which regions they will appear in. If you do not have access to a region yet, keep playing through the Village Quests until it becomes available.

For specifically farming certain items, it is a good idea to go on Expedition Tours rather than hunts. These will send you to an area without any quest to complete, allowing you to focus on farming the items you need. When you are done, you can leave via the menu instead of needing to waste time wrapping up a quest.

Altaroth: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns

Anteka: Frost Islands

Baggi: Frost Islands

Bnahabra: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns

Bombadgy: Shrine Ruins

Bullfango: Shrine Ruins and Flooded Forest

Delex: Sandy Plains

Felyne: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns

Gajau: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns

Gargwa: Shrine Ruins

Izuchi: Shrine Ruins and Frost Islands

Jaggi: Sandy Plains

Jaggia: Sandy Plains

Jagras: Shrine Ruins and Flooded Forest

Kelbi: Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest

Kestodon: Sandy Plains

Ludroth: Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns

Melynx: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns

Popo: Frost Islands

Rachnoid: Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns

Remobra: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns

Rhenoplos: Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns

Slagtoth: Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns

Uroktor: Lava Caverns

Wroggi: Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns

Zamite: Frost Islands

