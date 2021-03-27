All small monster locations in Monster Hunter Rise
Just because they are small doesn’t mean they are not important.
Monster Hunter Rise is, unsurprisingly, filled with all manner of monsters to fight. They range from massive, terrifying beats to small monsters that can be found in all areas of the game.
While it might seem like the main focus will be on the big monsters, farming the smaller monsters is just as important, as they drop important resources that you will need to craft weapons, armor, and items that will help you on hunts.
Below, you can find a full list of all the small monsters in the game, and which regions they will appear in. If you do not have access to a region yet, keep playing through the Village Quests until it becomes available.
For specifically farming certain items, it is a good idea to go on Expedition Tours rather than hunts. These will send you to an area without any quest to complete, allowing you to focus on farming the items you need. When you are done, you can leave via the menu instead of needing to waste time wrapping up a quest.
- Altaroth: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns
- Anteka: Frost Islands
- Baggi: Frost Islands
- Bnahabra: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns
- Bombadgy: Shrine Ruins
- Bullfango: Shrine Ruins and Flooded Forest
- Delex: Sandy Plains
- Felyne: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns
- Gajau: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns
- Gargwa: Shrine Ruins
- Izuchi: Shrine Ruins and Frost Islands
- Jaggi: Sandy Plains
- Jaggia: Sandy Plains
- Jagras: Shrine Ruins and Flooded Forest
- Kelbi: Shrine Ruins, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest
- Kestodon: Sandy Plains
- Ludroth: Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns
- Melynx: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns
- Popo: Frost Islands
- Rachnoid: Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns
- Remobra: Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns
- Rhenoplos: Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns
- Slagtoth: Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns
- Uroktor: Lava Caverns
- Wroggi: Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Lava Caverns
- Zamite: Frost Islands
