All Souvenirs in Chapter 3 of A Plague Tale: Requiem

It is not surprising that there are multiple types of collectibles for you to find as you progress through A Plague Tale: Requiem. Each of the chapters has two types of collectibles: Herbarium and Souvenirs. Souvenirs often come in the form of little moments that are shared between Amicia and either Hugo or Lucas. While there may be few of these moments left in the world, they are worth holding onto. This guide will show you where you can find all the Souvenirs in Chapter 3 of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Grave Souvenir location

The first Souvenir is a grave that is adorned with candles. To find this Souvenir, you first need to progress through the chapter to the point where you get outside the city walls. Once this happens, you will be in a wooded area. There will be a nearby house that you can spot with a fenced-in area out front.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the side of the fenced-in area and fire a rock from your sling at the lock holding the gate shut. Go through the gate to find the grave. Interact with the grave to get the Souvenir.

Our Home Souvenir location

The second Souvenir is a map of Guyenne. To find this Souvenir, continue through the chapter to the point where you get thrown into the dungeon. After escaping, you will run through the fort and wind up in a supply depot building. Search the area until you find your sling.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After getting your sling, go back to where you first entered the room. You will see a platform that is lifted and held in place by a chain. Fire a rock from your sling at the chain to break it, lowering the platform. Climb the nearby ladder and go across the platform to find the map.