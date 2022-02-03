All Spiritomb weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As you progress through the story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the final battle has you fighting against Volo, whom you learn was behind all of the game’s events. You’ll be facing off against him on top of Mount Coronet, and you can expect the battle to be fierce. One Pokémon Volo uses is Spiritomb, and it’s a tough battle. This guide covers all of Spiritomb’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Spiritomb is a Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon. It is only weak to Fairy-type attacks, and it’s resistant against Poison-type moves. You also want to avoid using Normal, Fighting, and Psychic-type moves against it as none of these attacks affect Spiritomb. Unfortunately, there is only a handful of Fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon Legends, limiting your choices.

Some of your options include Gardevoir, Clefable, Slyveon, or Mr. Mime. Of the alternatives, Sylveon and Gardevoir are likely your best choices. These are some of the stronger Fairy-type choices, but they might be difficult to add to your collection. You can catch a Ralts in the Crimson Mirelands at Gapejaw Bog or the Shrouded Ruins, or you can get lucky and catch an Eevee in Obsidian Fieldlands. These are some of the Pokémon you can catch early on in the game, making them ideal options as you progress through the game. You can also catch a Mr. Mime in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Volo will use Spiritomb as his first Pokémon, so you’ll want to place your Fairy-type option as the first Pokémon in the fight. However, there’s always the option to use a Pokémon that knows a Fairy-type move, but you’ll want to make sure none of Spiritomb’s attacks can eliminate them.