All stage missions for Everbay Coast in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Each area in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is comprised of several stages — and each stage is composed of five missions to complete. Each mission you complete rewards you with Waddle Dees, which in turn allow you to progress through the story and upgrade Waddle Dee Town. However, every mission except for the first two are hidden, requiring you to interact with whatever the object in the stage is to learn what missions there are. We’ll save you the headache: here’s all of the stage missions for the Everbay Coast in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Below is a list of the stage missions, broken up by stage and in order: