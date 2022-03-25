All stage missions for Everbay Coast in Kirby and the Forgotten Land
More Waddle Dees await you.
Each area in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is comprised of several stages — and each stage is composed of five missions to complete. Each mission you complete rewards you with Waddle Dees, which in turn allow you to progress through the story and upgrade Waddle Dee Town. However, every mission except for the first two are hidden, requiring you to interact with whatever the object in the stage is to learn what missions there are. We’ll save you the headache: here’s all of the stage missions for the Everbay Coast in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Below is a list of the stage missions, broken up by stage and in order:
- Abandoned Beach
- Clear the stage
- Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are three)
- Crack open 3 Knock-Knock Nuts (simply kick them three times)
- Destroy the animal sand sculpture (located on the right edge of the map as you progress)
- Complete the sign on the rooftop (when you inhale the giant O, stand in the gap you just came from to complete the word)
- Concrete Isles
- Clear the stage
- Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four)
- Greet 3 sea birds (run through them to “greet” them)
- Make landfall on the isle of treasure (on the big map with lots of water, swim to the top right — a fallen structure allows you a path to swim to the treasure isle)
- Dig up a Maxim Tomato (on the final part of the stage, dig up every dirt mound until you find one)
- Scale the Cement Summit
- Clear the stage
- Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four)
- Remove 3 wanted posters (two are obvious, but one is hidden near the exit of the stage — hug the right side of the area and you’ll see it)
- Avoid the spikes in the secret room (in the second area, there’s a hidden path behind some boxes on the left)
- Freeze Fleurina with an Ice ability
- Fast-Flowing Waterworks
- Clear the stage
- Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are five)
- Eat 3 Tins of Fish
- Win the battle without falling into the water (this refers to the mini-boss fight)
- Find the golden fish (located in the water in the last part of the stage)
- The Tropical Terror
- Clear the stage
- Destroy Tropic Woods’ roots
- Clear without using a Copy Ability
- Clear within 2 minutes
- Clear without taking any damage