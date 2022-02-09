All Star Days 2022 items in Ticker’s Shop in Warframe – full inventory and prices

Star Days is back in Warframe. The event will begin on February 9 and run until February 23, giving players plenty of time to get the items that they want from the shop. As for what those items are, you can find a full list below, although we will need to wait until Ticker’s store goes live in the game to know the exact prices of each one.

You will need to go and visit Ticker on Fortunate when Star Days begins. He will be looking after this event in a similar fashion to Daughter during the Naberous event over Christmas. You can find Ticker up and to the left, on the higher platform, when you first spawn in at Fortuna.

Image via Digital Extremes

Star Days Deimos Glyph – 15 Medical Debt Bonds

Star Days Gauss Glyph – 5 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Helminth Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Lavos Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Necramech Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Eros Arrow Skin – 1 Training Debt Bond

Snipetron Blueprint -10 Advances Debt Bond

Ignis Wraith Blueprint – 25 Advances Debt Bond

Star Days Grineer Glyph

Star Days Yareli Glyph

Star Days Ordis Glyph

Acceltra Solstice Skin

Eros Wings Ephemera – 35 Training Debt Bonds

Cherub Color Palette – 25 Familial Debt Bonds

Ticker Floof – 10 Familial Debt Bonds