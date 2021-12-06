All Sudowoodo weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Sudowoodo is a Pokémon that made its debut back in the second generation games of the series. Since then, it has regularly returned and proven to be quite challenging for trainers who come unprepared to fight it. In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will come across Sudowoodo multiple times, including against Bertha in the Elite Four. Here are some weaknesses and counters you should consider when facing Sudowoodo.

What is Sudowoodo weak against?

While Sudowoodo looks like a tree and may make you think it is a Grass-type that Fire and Flying attacks will quickly take care of, it is actually a trick. Normal and Poison attacks are also weak against it. If you read Sudowoodo as Pseudo-wood, it pretty much tells you straight up that it is fake.

Instead, Sudowoodo is a Rock-type Pokémon, making it weak against Grass, Water, Fighting, Ground, and Steel-type moves. There is no shortage of these moves, but the ones we recommend, if you are looking, are Surf, Hydro Pump, Petal Dance, Cross Chop, Focus Blast, Close Combat, Earthquake, Dig, and numerous others.

Best counters

With weaknesses against five different types of Pokémon, there is likely at least one good counter for you in your party. If you started the game by choosing Turtwig or Piplup, your Torterra or Prinplup could handle it. Even if you took Chimchar, Infernape can learn Fighting moves and quickly take it down before hitting you with a Rock move. Additional strong choices include Machamp, Milotic, Gyarados, Roserade, Gastrodon, Garchomp, and more.