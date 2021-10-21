All Tactical Upgrades in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone
Get tactical.
In Hazard Zone, Battlefield 2042 players will be trying to locate intel and then extract it from the map. While this happens, they will need to take on other players to try to take one of only two extractions that will be available.
Hazard Zone only allows a squad to have one of any Specialist, and to make things a little more interesting, players can also choose from a select range of tactical upgrades that can change their tactics in-game. These are purchased with Dark Market Credits.
- Ammo Increase I: Additional +1 magazine for primary weapon.
- Ammo Increase II: Additional +2 magazines for primary weapon.
- Biometric Scanning: Spot enemies for 50% longer.
- Data Storage: Data Drive carry capacity increased by +2.
- Faster Healing I: Heal 20% faster.
- Faster Healing II: Heal 50% faster.
- Insider Information: Reveal Data Capsule drop locations 30 seconds before they land.
- Loadout Insurance: Should you fall in battle, reimburses 50% of Loadout and Tactical Upgrade costs.
- Negotiated Bounty 1: 50% additional credit for kills on Occupying Forces.
- Quickdraw Holster: Switch weapons 15% faster.
- Squad Reinforcement: Reinforcement Uplink that can bring back killed squadmates. Can only be used once.
- Starting Armor: Start with +20 armor.
- Table Deal: 100% additional credits rewards for extracted Data Drives.
- Throwable Increase I: Increase carried Throwables by +1.
- Throwable Increase II: Increase carried Throwables by +2.