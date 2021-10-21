All Tactical Upgrades in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone

In Hazard Zone, Battlefield 2042 players will be trying to locate intel and then extract it from the map. While this happens, they will need to take on other players to try to take one of only two extractions that will be available.

Hazard Zone only allows a squad to have one of any Specialist, and to make things a little more interesting, players can also choose from a select range of tactical upgrades that can change their tactics in-game. These are purchased with Dark Market Credits.