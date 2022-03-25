All Tree Stump Snack locations in Rocky Rollin’ Road in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you can complete a variety of side objectives, which will net you some more Waddle Dees to populate Waddle Dee Town with. Some of these tasks might call for you to find hidden Waddle Dees, while others require you to search for other types of collectibles.

In the game’s third level, Rocky Rollin’ Road, one of these objectives is to eat snacks found on three tree stumps in the level; here’s where to find these (likely unsanitary) snacks.

Tree Stump Snack #1

You’ll find a baguette floating above a tree stump on the left side of Rocky Rollin’ Road’s starting area. Simply jump on the stump to secure this precious piece of bread.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tree Stump Snack #2

The second snack isn’t too far away from the first one. Just head up the ladder, and you’ll see some bananas on top of a tree stump. Now you’ve just got one more snack to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tree Stump Snack #3

This snack is a little hidden. After crossing a narrow bridge, you’ll encounter a tree stump that doesn’t have a snack on it. However, there is a glowing stone to the right of it. Jump on the stone, and the snack – a carton of milk – will appear. With all three snacks found, you’ll have added one new Waddle Dee to Waddle Dee Town.