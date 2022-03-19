All Tunic fairy locations in the East Forest

Both fairy locations in the East Forest are rather mysterious in Tunic. One requires you to travel to other parts of the world to piece its path together, while the other has specific parameters that need to be met for it to even make sense.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ghost Dance

East of the entrance to East Forest, high up on a ledge, there’s a rather unassuming path that leads to a chest. If you use your fairy locator, it seems to just point to a plant on the ground. At least, that’s all it does during the day.

If you swap the day over to twilight by sleeping in the bed in the abandoned house, you’ll find a ghost there. He’s not particularly helpful until you notice his unusual dance moves. He points in various directions, and you’ll need to key them in on your Holy Cross (the d-pad on a controller, the arrow keys on a keyboard) to get the fairy chest to appear. Note that when he points to his left, you need to press right on the controller.

If his stretches are throwing you off, this is the solution: Up, down, up, down, left, right, left, right, down, left, up, right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Broken Plinth

This one can be a major headache. Using your fairy locator will bring you to the base of a golden plinth. You probably know what to do with these by now: follow the path. The problem is, this one is broken and the pieces aren’t anywhere nearby. If you recall, you’ve passed by the other pieces a number of times, but probably didn’t understand their importance until now.

Unfortunately, you’re going to need to piece it back together, and I recommend doing so with a notepad and actually drawing the pieces back together. The top is located in the Western Garden. The lower-middle is on the beach near the entrance to the Western Garden. The upper-middle is broken into two pieces. One is in the water off a southern beach in the Overworld, and the other can be found near the entrance to the Old Burying Ground. Then it’s a matter of putting them together with the bottom found in the East Forest and keying in the path.

Not fitting together right? Here’s the solution: Down, right, down, left, up, left, down, left, up, right, up, left, up, right, up, right, up, left, up, right, down, right, down, right, down, left, down, right, down, left, up.

As a reminder, if you’re having trouble finding the location, pressing up, left, up, right, down, right on the “Holy Cross” will send three sparkles out that move in the direction of the fairy.