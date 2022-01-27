All Unown clues in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, translated

There’s plenty for you to do in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon for you to catch in the game. You can find them all over the Hisui region, and some of the toughest Pokémon for you to encounter during this journey will be the Unown. These Pokémon will be hidden in specific locations, and they each have a riddle associated with them. Unfortunately, those riddles are written in Unown letters, making them difficult to read. In this guide, we cover all Unown clues in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and translate them for you.

These are all of the clues you can find in the order you read them.