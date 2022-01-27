All Unown clues in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, translated
Figure out all Unown locations with these translated clues.
There’s plenty for you to do in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon for you to catch in the game. You can find them all over the Hisui region, and some of the toughest Pokémon for you to encounter during this journey will be the Unown. These Pokémon will be hidden in specific locations, and they each have a riddle associated with them. Unfortunately, those riddles are written in Unown letters, making them difficult to read. In this guide, we cover all Unown clues in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and translate them for you.
These are all of the clues you can find in the order you read them.
- Within the settlement where time rules
- Turn your eyes up at the volcanic island
- look to the ruined pillars of Celestica
- Among stumps and campfire ashes in fields of gold
- A lone tree in a pond in the grove
- A stony outcrop over pools of mud on a mighty mountain
- Atop a waterfall of obsidian
- A village gateway
- The lake island where emotion resides
- A nook within a quarry
- Where stones pile high amid fogbound ruins
- An impasse in a cave adorned by twin falls
- A tree felled on sludge
- Two horns rising from the sea
- Among flowers at the spring where fairies dwell
- Twin trees at the spring by the sea
- By the grave upon the cape
- Where stick and log dam the river
- Gaze down from atop the greatest glacial legacy
- The unusual stone staring out across the snowfields
- A withered tree in the sprawling red swamp
- The left eye Atop the village
- Scale the grandtree
- Scale the frozen falls
- A timeworn ship on a sandy shore
- A dead tree by the hot spring
- Where things hang to dry at living quarters