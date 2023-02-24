All voice actors in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – full voice cast

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League promises to be an innovative action-adventure shooter game, but we’ll have to wait until May to find out how well they did. We know that the game’s main cast of characters features Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Naturally, players will want to know who voices these characters and compare them with their movie equivalents.

The full voice cast of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

We already know who will voice the main cast, so read on to find out who’s the voice cast in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Harley Quinn voice actor in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The voice actor for Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, is Tara Strong, one of the most prolific voice actors in gaming. If you’ve played games or watched cartoons, then chances are that you’ve heard her voice before. Interestingly, Tara Strong has already voiced Harley in other games, including Batman: Arkham City and Multiversus. You have also heard her as Batgirl in various shows, Raven in Teen Titans, Bubbles in Powerpuff Girls, Twilight Sparke in My Little Pony, and more.

Deadshot voice actor in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Voicing Deadshot is Bumper Robinson. He has a long career in both on-screen acting and voiceover work. Among other roles in games and TV shows, you have heard him in several superhero roles before, including voicing Cyborg in Justice League Doom, Falcon in Avengers Assemble, and Blitzwing in Transformers Animated. He was also the voice of Dwight Conrad in Futurama.

Captain Boomerang voice actor in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Lending his voice to Captain Boomerang is a well-known Australian actor Daniel Lapaine. He is much more involved in the on-screen side of things, having appeared in movies and TV shows such as Catastrophe, Black Mirror, Zero Dark Thirty, Upright, Versailles, Dead in Tombstone, and more. The role of Captain Boomerang will be one of his few appearances as a voice-over actor.

King Shark voice actor in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The voice of King Shark will be Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, who is better known by his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) ring name, Samoa Joe. While he is best known for his wrestling appearances, he has actually also found the time to do some acting and voice work before landing the role of King Shark. Most notably, he is the voice of Juggernaut in DotA Underlords and Sweet Tooth in the Twisted Metal TV adaptation. He has also voiced himself in 2K’s WWE gaming franchise.