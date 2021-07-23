What is the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League?

Revealed at last year’s DC Fandome, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady’s follow-up to the beloved Batman Arkham series. We’ve waited so long for new details but we do know the game’s release window. If all goes to plan, we’ll be taking out the likes of Superman and Batman very soon.

Smile like The Joker

Justice League: Kill the Justice League is slated to release in 2022 for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will not be coming out on earlier systems like the PS4, Xbox One, or the Nintendo Switch.

The date may be hit by a mallet though

WB Games has been a bit behind schedule in recent years. Gotham Knights, a co-op take on the Batman formula, was recently delayed to 2022 alongside the new Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy. So far, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s date hasn’t been moved, but there has been a history of Rocksteady delaying Batman: Arkham Knight from 2014 to June 23, 2015. It could happen again with this Suicide Squad project, as well.

Despite the lack of news, we’re confident in Rocksteady to deliver another superb superhero title after giving us one of the best video game trilogies of all time. With WB Games’ recent focus on developing live service titles like Destiny, there is a little worry, but Rocksteady seems to be talented enough to make it work.