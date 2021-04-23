All Warframe TennoCon 2021 details – start date, broadcast schedule, and more

It’s that time of year again, when Digital Extremes brings the Warframe community together to celebrate all aspects of the game. TennoCon 2021 is back, and will once again be an all digital affair.

Covid19 restrictions will once again be making their presence known, as TennoCon 2021 will be a livestream only event. There will be no real world meet ups, hotel tickets, or flight bookings needed again this year.

When is TennoCon 2021?

TennoCon 2021 will broadcast on multiple streaming platforms for free Saturday, July 17. We will add more details with the exact start time, and the broadcast schedule, as soon as they are made available.

Who is the Charity Partner this year?

In partnership this year with Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness, Digital Extremes’ three TennoCon digital packs give players the chance to jump into the fun for a great cause. The TennoCon Digital Pack ($24.99 USD) is an exclusive collection of in-game cosmetics, items and Baro’s Relay; the TennoCon Merchandise Pack ($44.99 USD) includes exclusive physical TennoCon gear (commemorative T-shirt, pin, lanyard and acrylic charm, badge, and more). And the TennoCon Bundle ($64.99 USD) combines both Digital and Merch Packs at a discounted rate. See the website for specific pack details.

Unity Project has been working to help people trapped in the cycle of homelessness since 2003.

We will be keeping this article updated regularly as Digital Extremes release more information about TennoCon 2021.