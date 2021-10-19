All Week 2 Prize Tracker rewards for the Monsters Within event in Apex Legends

The Monsters Within event has entered it’s second week of goodies, leading up to the return of Shadow Royale on October 26. This week doesn’t have any limited-time cosmetics, but it is the second time a prize tracker has offered players an event pack (the first being the second anniversary event.) If you’re feeling a little burnt out on Apex Legends, this may be the week to skip, as Week 3 is filled with limited-time cosmetics only available via the Prize Tracker. But if an Event Pack is what you covet? Give this week your all.

Prize Tracker Rewards

The tiers for this event’s Prize tracker are as follows: 250, 500, 750, 1,000, 1,250, 1,500, 2,000, 2,500 and 3,000. Every tier has exactly one reward, and only one special event unlockable. It isn’t technically a ‘cosmetic’, but we are still going to showcase it. This is a list of every reward available on the Monsters Within Week 2 Prize Tracker, along with what point value you unlock them at via event tickets.

Monsters Within Pack (3,000 points)

Non-Cosmetic Rewards

Apex Pack (Rare): 1,500 points

Crafting Metals (25): 250 points

Battle Pass Stars (10): 500 and 1,000 points

Battle Pass Stars (3): 750, 1,250, 2,000 and 2,500 points

Week 2 of the Monsters Within event goes from October 19 to October 26.