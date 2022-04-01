All wilted flower locations in Welcome to Wondaria in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Each of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s levels has its own unique set of side objectives. These can range from simply interacting with certain parts of a level, to finding all sorts of hidden collectibles, such as roses, doughnuts, or even hidden Waddle Dees.

In Welcome to Wondaria, one of these objectives requires you to not just find, but also water eight wilted flowers, all of which can be found towards the end of the level. If you water every flower, you’ll not only acquire an extra Waddle Dee to add to your tally, but you’ll also earn the Toy Hammer blueprint. Here’s where to find all eight flowers.

Wilted Flowers #1-4

You’ll find the first four flowers shortly after obtaining the Water Mouth form for the first time. After clearing some tar located close to a wall, some platforms will pop up. While still in the Water Mouth form, jump up these platforms, and you’ll arrive in a small, grassy field with three rabbits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take out the rabbits, and you should see four pots of flowers around you. Spray all of them with water, and you’ll knock out the first four flowers required for this side objective.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wilted Flowers #5-7

Continue through the level, and you’ll arrive at another grassy area; this time, there will be two large rabbits on patrol. Behind them will be three pots of flowers for you to spray.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wilted Flower #8

After spraying the previous three flowers, spray the tar to the right of the flowers. This tar covers both grass and a metallic surface. Once you clean it up, the metallic floor will drop, revealing a hidden alcove containing the final wilted flower. Spray it, and the Toy Hammer blueprint will spawn near wilted flowers #5-7.