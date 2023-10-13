Animal Crossing: New Horizons – All Seasonal Events Dates & Times

In Animal Crossing New Horizons, the joys of farming, decorating your island, and having friends over to show off your farm and island are temporarily suspended when a seasonal event takes place. Events have always been a tradition in Animal Crossing games, and New Horizons has kept up with the customs and even birthed some of its own original seasonal events. These usually involve contests, collectibles, customization, and rare experiences that only happen once or twice every year, so do your best not to miss out. Here’s a complete calendar with all the seasonal events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the dates when they take place.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Calendar: Every Event Date & Time

Image via Nintendo

All January Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description New Year’s Day January 1 Ring in the new year with special music, brighter skies, and 500 Nook Miles. Fishing Tourney Second Saturday of January Join CJ’s fishing contest to catch as many fish as possible in three minutes. Bug-Off (Southern Hemisphere) Third Saturday of January Join Flick’s bug-catching contest to catch bugs and win points that can later be exchanged for prizes.

All February Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description Festivale During Mardi Gras Collect specific-colored feathers by catching them with a net and trade them with Pavé.



Note: it can sometimes take place in March instead. Setsubun February 1 – February 3 Get horned-ogre masks, ogre costumes, and okame masks from Able Sisters. Valentine’s Day February 14 Receive letters and other lovey-dovey gifts from high-level friendship villagers. Bug-Off (Southern Hemisphere) Third Saturday of February See above.

All March Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description Bunny Day Eight days before Easter Meet Zipper T. Bunny and enjoy some egg-hunting fun all over the island.



Note: it can sometimes take place in April instead. Festivale During Mardi Gras See above. Shamrock Day March 10 – March 17 Get Shamrock goodies, like doorplates, rugs, and suits, from the Able Sistersgoods and Nook.

All April Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description Fishing Tourney Second Saturday of April See above.

All May Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description May Day April 29 – May 7 Receive an Airport Ticket for all your hard work and take a May Day Tour in a completely different island. International Museum Day May 18 – 31 Collect museum stamps from the fish, fossil, bug and art galleries for Blathers to earn the prize.

All June Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description Wedding Season Whole month Time for cute photoshoots on Harv’s Island. Decorate his room to make it look like a Wedding chapel. Bug-Off (Northern Hemisphere) Fourth Saturday of June See above.

All July Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description Fishing Tourney Second Saturday of July See above. Bug-Off (Northern Hemisphere) Fourth Saturday of July See above.

All August Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description Fireworks Show Every Sunday of August Able Sisters offers traditional Japanese attire, and Isabelle takes custom firework designs. Bug-Off (Northern Hemisphere) Fourth Saturday of August See above.

All September Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description Bug-Off (Northern Hemisphere) Fourth Saturday of September See above.

All October Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description Fishing Tourney Second Saturday of October See above. Halloween October 31 Put on a Jack costume, go trick-and-treating, and enjoy some candy.

All November Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Event Name Date Description Turkey Day Fourth Thursday of November Meet Franklin in the plaza and cook some Thanksgiving meals with him. Bug-Off (Southern Hemisphere) Third Saturday of November See above.

All December Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons