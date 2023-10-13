Animal Crossing: New Horizons – All Seasonal Events Dates & Times

In Animal Crossing New Horizons, the joys of farming, decorating your island, and having friends over to show off your farm and island are temporarily suspended when a seasonal event takes place. Events have always been a tradition in Animal Crossing games, and New Horizons has kept up with the customs and even birthed some of its own original seasonal events. These usually involve contests, collectibles, customization, and rare experiences that only happen once or twice every year, so do your best not to miss out. Here’s a complete calendar with all the seasonal events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the dates when they take place.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Calendar: Every Event Date & Time
All January Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
New Year’s Day
January 1
Ring in the new year with special music, brighter skies, and 500 Nook Miles.
Fishing Tourney
Second Saturday of January
Join CJ’s fishing contest to catch as many fish as possible in three minutes.
Bug-Off (Southern Hemisphere)
Third Saturday of January
Join Flick’s bug-catching contest to catch bugs and win points that can later be exchanged for prizes.
All February Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
Festivale
During Mardi Gras
Collect specific-colored feathers by catching them with a net and trade them with Pavé.
Note: it can sometimes take place in March instead.
Setsubun
February 1 – February 3
Get horned-ogre masks, ogre costumes, and okame masks from Able Sisters.
Valentine’s Day
February 14
Receive letters and other lovey-dovey gifts from high-level friendship villagers.
Bug-Off (Southern Hemisphere)
Third Saturday of February
See above.
All March Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
Bunny Day
Eight days before Easter
Meet Zipper T. Bunny and enjoy some egg-hunting fun all over the island.
Note: it can sometimes take place in April instead.
Festivale
During Mardi Gras
See above.
Shamrock Day
March 10 – March 17
Get Shamrock goodies, like doorplates, rugs, and suits, from the Able Sistersgoods and Nook.
All April Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
Fishing Tourney
Second Saturday of April
See above.
All May Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
May Day
April 29 – May 7
Receive an Airport Ticket for all your hard work and take a May Day Tour in a completely different island.
International Museum Day
May 18 – 31
Collect museum stamps from the fish, fossil, bug and art galleries for Blathers to earn the prize.
All June Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
Wedding Season
Whole month
Time for cute photoshoots on Harv’s Island. Decorate his room to make it look like a Wedding chapel.
Bug-Off (Northern Hemisphere)
Fourth Saturday of June
See above.
All July Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
Fishing Tourney
Second Saturday of July
See above.
Bug-Off (Northern Hemisphere)
Fourth Saturday of July
See above.
All August Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
Fireworks Show
Every Sunday of August
Able Sisters offers traditional Japanese attire, and Isabelle takes custom firework designs.
Bug-Off (Northern Hemisphere)
Fourth Saturday of August
See above.
All September Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
All October Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
Fishing Tourney
Second Saturday of October
See above.
Halloween
October 31
Put on a Jack costume, go trick-and-treating, and enjoy some candy.
All November Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
Turkey Day
Fourth Thursday of November
Meet Franklin in the plaza and cook some Thanksgiving meals with him.
Bug-Off (Southern Hemisphere)
Third Saturday of November
See above.
All December Events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Event Name
Date
Description
Toy Day
December 24
Santa who? Help Jingle deliver presents to the villagers.
Countdown
December 31
Join Tom Nook and Isabelle as they count down the seconds for the new year.
