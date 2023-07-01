Anime Swords Simulator (July 2023)

Anime Swords Simulator draws inspiration from several anime franchises and puts elements from all of them into one universe. As you start your journey and progress in the game, you’ll get to upgrade your character’s various attributes and take on challenging foes. Furthermore, you’ll also hunt for powerful weapons that will elevate your gameplay once acquired.

As with many Roblox games, there is a code system in place that can net players freebies. The rewards that players can get mainly include boosts and energy.

Anime Swords Simulator codes list

Anime Swords Simulator working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

levelup – Claim Super Lucky Boost

energym – Claim Trip Energy Boosts

awaitseason – Claim 2 Triple Energy Boosts.

gmarket – Claim 1.25k Energy

clashzone_fc – Claim free rewards

gseller – Claim 500 Energy

release – Claim 250 Energy

Anime Swords Simulator expired codes

As of now, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem codes in Anime Swords Simulator?

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the gold bar icon on the left side of the screen.

Enter the code in the text box that appears and click on Confirm.

How can you get more Anime Swords Simulator codes?

As always, you can join the Discord channel or the Roblox Group for the game to find new codes. You can also follow the developer @clashzonefc on Twitter for all the game’s latest information.