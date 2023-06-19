Wall Knife Simulator Codes (June 2023)

In Wall Knife Simulator, you’ll have to demolish every obstacle in your path by throwing knives. It is a click-only game and perfect for anyone craving some simple action. However, do not be fooled by its simple design, as there is plenty of activities to do in the game.

If you want to accelerate your progression in the game, you might want to use codes that provide various rewards but mainly 30-minute in-game boosts.

Wall Knife Simulator codes list

Wall Knife Simulator working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

1200LikesWoo – Claim a 30-minute Speed Potion

600Thanks – Claim a 30-minute Speed Potion

300ThankYouSoMuch – Claim a 30-minute Speed Potion

5000LikesWooHoo – Claim a 30-minute Speed Potion

Wall Knife Simulator expired codes

These codes are no longer valid for the game.

Launch

100LikesThanks

How to redeem Wall Knife Simulator codes

To redeem codes in Wall Knife Simulator, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the codes option in the blue circle on the right side of the screen.

Enter the code in the text box and click ‘>’ to claim the reward.

How to get more Wall Knife Simulator codes?

Outside of joining Knife Throwing Simulator Roblox Group, you can also join the Devs Devs Devs Discord Channe. If you want to follow social handles for the game, you can check out @lollypop99p and @BuzzDebs on Twitter.

Why are my Wall Knife Simulator codes not working?

It’s important to remember that codes in Wall Knife Simulator expire, so be sure to use them while they are active. The code should also be checked for spelling or punctuation errors. In order to avoid errors, it is better to copy codes directly from our article.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to earn free rewards in Wall Knife Simulator. There is a daily login system that works over a period of eight days. The rewards you can get from the login system include free boosts and pets. There is also a Claim Gift! button on the right side, which can get you free rewards every few minutes.

What is Wall Knife Simulator?

The objective of the Wall Knife Simulator is pretty straightforward; you have to use knives to take down obstacles that are present. To improve your skills, you can partake in training, making handling knives easier. As you progress in the game, you’ll accumulate in-game money, which can be used to buy more potent knives.