Archero Promo Codes (April 2021)

Promotional codes in Archero come and go quickly, so be sure to act whenever you have the opportunity to apply them in-game. Promo codes offer loads of free goodies in the game, including gems, coins, loot, or useful in-game items.

Where to enter promo code in Archero

To do this, launch Archero and select the gear icon to open up the settings. There will be an Insert Promo Code option at the bottom of the screen; copy one of the codes below and enter it.

Available Codes

No codes are currently available

Expired Codes

2021 – 2,021 Coins and Coupons

2,021 Coins and Coupons HTOT – 100 Gems, 1,031 coins, and a Gold Key

– 100 Gems, 1,031 coins, and a Gold Key archerhi – 10 gems, 5,000 coins, Gold Key

– 10 gems, 5,000 coins, Gold Key goodarcher – 20 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key

– 20 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key archeroduo – 20 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and a Ring

– 20 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and a Ring archerogo – 20 Gems, 20 Sapphires, and a bunch of Scrolls

– 20 Gems, 20 Sapphires, and a bunch of Scrolls archerofun – 20 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key

– 20 Gems, 5,000 Coins, and a Gold Key archerowin – 20 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and a Bright Robe

– 20 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and a Bright Robe archero1 – 100 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and an Owl Pet

– 100 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and an Owl Pet YOUTH – 61 Gems, 6,100 Coins, and 10x Energy

– 61 Gems, 6,100 Coins, and 10x Energy image – 2,000 Coins, 20 Energy, and Chest Key

