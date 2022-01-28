Are Dynamax and Gigantamax in Pokemon Legends: Arceus? Answered

Dynamax and Gigantamax forms were the main selling gimmick of the Pokémon Sword and Shield games. This feature allowed you to grab your Pokémon on the field and expand them to kaiju proportions, giving them a massive power boost for three turns. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus being the first mainline game to release since those games, does it feature Dynamax or Gigantamax battles?

If you are a fan of transforming your Pokémon into gigantic monstrous versions of themselves, we have some bad news for you. Pokémon Legends: Arceus does not feature Dynamax or Gigantamax forms in its battles, but honestly that is probably for the better.

When the Pokémon series introduces features like that, they like to keep them exclusive to that region that it takes place in. Dynamax and Gigantamax forms are exclusive to the Galar region. Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes place in the Hisuian region, the beginning times of the Sinnoh region.

Instead of focusing on a gimmick like three turns of being really big, we are glad to see Pokémon Legends: Arceus focus on working to change up the formula a bit with catching Pokémon by sneaking up on them. There is still a lot of the classic Pokémon DNA here, but we think Dynamax and Gigantamax battles would not fit well.