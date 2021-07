Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes (July 2021)

Battling your way through your favorite anime has never been more accessible than with Roblox Anime fighters Simulator. While you want every character to best their foes by themselves, sometimes you need a little boost. That’s why we’ve put together this list of codes for the game, helping you push each character a little bit further.

Working Roblox Anime Fighter Simulator codes

Pog125k : Provides a Luck boost

: Provides a Luck boost GhoulCity : Provides a Luck boost

: Provides a Luck boost 60kCCU : Provides a Luck boost

: Provides a Luck boost Locomotive654 : Provides a Luck boost for 30 minutes

: Provides a Luck boost for 30 minutes AttackOfGiants : Provides a Luck boost for 15 minutes

: Provides a Luck boost for 15 minutes ILikeTrains : Provides a Luck boost for 30 minutes

: Provides a Luck boost for 30 minutes Sulley300k : Provides a Yen boost

: Provides a Yen boost RealDaireb : Provides a Yen boost

: Provides a Yen boost Magic100k : Provides a Yen boost for 30 minutes

: Provides a Yen boost for 30 minutes SlayerCorps : Provides a Yen boost plus free damage

: Provides a Yen boost plus free damage BronzePiece_ : Provides a EXP boost

: Provides a EXP boost Epic150k: Provides a Yen boost

Expired Roblox Anime Fighter Simulator codes

ManyLikes : Provides a Yen boost

: Provides a Yen boost SuperLikes : Provides a Yen boost

: Provides a Yen boost MegaLikes : Provides a Yen boost

: Provides a Yen boost EpicCode : Provides a Yen boost

: Provides a Yen boost Lucky30k : Provides a Yen boost

: Provides a Yen boost Super75k : Provides a Luck boost

: Provides a Luck boost AttackOfGiants : Provides a Luck boost

: Provides a Luck boost Magic100k : Provides a general boost

: Provides a general boost SlayerCorps : Provides a general boost

: Provides a general boost Awesome50k : Provides a general boost

: Provides a general boost ChuggaChugga : Provides a general boost

: Provides a general boost HeroAcademy : Provides a general boost

: Provides a general boost Sulley : Provides a group reward (must be in a group with others)

: Provides a group reward (must be in a group with others) Sulley100k: Provides a group reward (must be in a group with others)

How to redeem Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes