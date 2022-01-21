Are the Egyptian God Cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel?

The Egyptian Gods are some of the best cards you can find in the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise, but does the most recent video game in the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel have them? Obelisk certainly has some words for you.

You might be happy to know that the classic Egyptian God cards have returned in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, but they may be difficult to access. Obelisk the Tormenter, Slifer the Sky Dragon, and the Winged Dragon of Ra are all present on the database of the game. You can find them within the Public Deck Search section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Currently, you can only find all three Egyptian Gods within the Master Pack, which creates packs from thousands of available cards in the game. To get to this, go to the Shop, and then under “Pack,” you’ll find the Master Pack. 10 packs will net you at least one super rare. Unfortunately, Obelisk, Slifer, and the Winged Dragon of Ra are under the Ultra Rare (UR) section, which has a 2.5% chance of appearing, and even then, there are 690 other UR cards out there. Until Konami puts them in a specific pack, it will be very unlikely that you’ll gain all of the Egyptian God Cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.

If you’re looking for more ultra rare cards and have a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can get 50 free packs to get you started in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. This gives you the chance to get the iconic Blue-Eyes White Dragon.