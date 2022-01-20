How to get 50 free packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with Playstation Plus

As is the case with all trading card games, you will want to get as many card packs as possible on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel so you can build the perfect deck. While the free-to-play game does have ways to earn gems to purchase these packs, the game typically wants to push you to buy them with real money. However, if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can get 50 packs for free. Here is how.

To get the free 50 card packs on PlayStation, you will first need to download Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and link your Konami account. If you have already connected an account on another platform, use the data transfer tool to make sure your main account is pulled over.

After linking your account, close out of the game and go to the PlayStation Store. Find the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel page and go to the Add-ons section. Scroll all the way to the right, and you will find the Pack Ticket 50 entry. This promotion is only available on April 1. Redeem this and then open the game again.

With that redeemed, go to the in-game shop and scroll down to Bonus Pack on the Pack page. Click on Legacy Pack. These packs are filled with iconic cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! series’ past.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the top right corner of the screen, you will see that you have 50 tickets that can be spent on these. Ten packs cost ten tickets, so redeem it five times and begin opening your gifted free packs. Each pack only has two cards inside, so you are only getting 100 cards, but you should get at least a couple UR graded cards from this free deal.