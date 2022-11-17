Are the starter Pokémon shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When you start your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adventure, you can select from three starting Pokémon to begin your journey. However, some players want to make sure these Pokémon are shiny from the start; to do this, they restart the game for a chance to become shiny. Here’s what you need to know if the starter Pokémon are shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Can you get shiny starter Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Usually, the shiny Pokémon at the start of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be shiny locked. This means you won’t have an opportunity for these creatures to be shiny when you start your adventure. As a result, you don’t have to worry about trying to restart the game consistently until they appear as shiny Pokémon. Instead, you’re better off choosing the starter Pokémon you want to use from the start of the game, roll with the one you pick, and then begin your adventure.

Although this may disappoint some players, there’s typically a chance to catch the starter Pokémon at the end of the game after players have completed their PokéDex. Then the national PokéDex becomes available to them. This may not be the answer everyone was looking to receive, but it’s better to know this information before you dive into your journey rather than restarting your game multiple times.

There will also be a chance to earn eggs from your Pokémon during your journey. These eggs could contain a baby form of your Pokémon, and there’s a good chance that they could be shiny, but you’ll want to repeat this process multiple for the best opportunity.