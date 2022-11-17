Which is the best Starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Beginning a Pokémon game will always be difficult because you have to ask yourself the same question every time: what starter do you pick? You will have the choice between two Pokémon, and for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, your three options consist of the Fire-type Fuecoco, the Grass-type Sprigatito, and the Water-type Quaxly. Which is the best starter for you to pick between these three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The best starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It is important to note that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is an open-world game. You can choose where you plan to start your adventure, which means these Pokémon will have equal footing, and their start will vary on where you would like to go.

Choosing Fuecoco (Skeledirge)

Fuecoco is the Fire-type starter Pokémon. The Fire-type starter will give you an advantage against Grass, Ice, Bug, and Steel-types, but it is weak against Water, Ground, and Rock-type attacks. For those who may want to begin their Pokémon journey by going after the various Gym Leaders on Paldea, Fuecoco could be an excellent start.

Eventually, it will evolve into Skeledirge, a Fire and Ghost-type. As a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon, it will be weak to Water, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, Bug, Steel, and Fairy-type moves.

Image via the Pokemon Company

Choosing Sprigatito (Meowscarada)

Sprigatito is the Grass-type starter Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Bug-type moves, but it is resistant against Water, Electric, Grass, and Ground-type attacks and super-effective against Water, Ground, and Rock-types. Normally, the Grass-types are considered one of the tougher Pokémon to use at the beginning of a game, but because of the wide adventure at the start of the game, you should have a much easier time with it.

Sprigatito will eventually reach its final form, Meowscarada, a Grass and Dark-type Pokémon. Meowscarada will be weak against Fire, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Flying, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks, but it will be resistant against Water, Electric, Grass, Ground, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. Bug-type attacks will be Meowscarada’s biggest weakness and the one you’ll want to be wary of the most in battle. A solid Fire, Flying, or Rock-type Pokémon to counter them would be an excellent choice.

Image via the Pokemon Company

Choosing Quaxly (Quaquaval)

The third Pokémon you can pick is Quaxly, the Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric and Grass-types, but it is resistant against Fire, Water, Ice, and Steel-type moves. Normally, the Water-types are seen as one of the more efficient Pokémon for players to pick at the beginning, simply because of its few weaknesses.

Eventually, Quaxly will evolve into its final form, Quaquaval, and become a Water and Fighting-type. As a Water and Fighting-type, it will be weak against Electric, Grass, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-types, but it will be resistant against Fire, Water, Bug, Rock, Dark, and Steel-type attacks. Fighting-types can be one of the more aggressive and attack-based Pokémon in the game, so for those who prefer combat, this could be an excellent choice.

Image via the Pokemon Company

When picking one of these three, we recommend how you plan to start your journey. Fuecoc and Quaxly could be superb starters if you plan to begin a trip against the Paldea Gym Leaders or if you plan to take on Team Star. Alternatively, if you plan to investigate the legendary mysteries of Paldea, Sprigatito could be the better choice. Regardless, all of them are suitable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, and you should be able to catch them when you reach the end of the game. It’s a tradition in many of the Pokémon games.