Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Best Skills to Unlock First

While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a more stripped back entry to the series than recent releases, it still has many of the features and systems players expect. One of those is skills, which players can earn over time to enhance Basim as a Hidden One.

However, players can’t unlock every skill at once, so they’ve got to pick the ones that are best early on to make the most of them. This can be tricky, but with a bit of research, players should be able to understand which skills they should aim to have first.

The Best Skills to Unlock First in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In the table below, we’ve highlighted the best skills we believe players should get first in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We’ve included an explanation for why these skills are beneficial, as well as what they do and where they appear in the skill tree.

Skill What it Does Why It’s Best to Get First

Pathfinder The Pathfinder skill allows Basim’s eagle, Enkidu, to see keys and highlight opportunities, such as chests with an obvious glow. It’ll also make secret entrances much easier to find. Enkidu is unlocked as soon as skills are, and it’s an incredibly useful tool. Using this eagle to spot enemies, opportunities, and items will give players a chance to gather everything in an area and miss nothing as they explore.

Auto-Collect The Auto-Collect skill makes Basim automatically loot an enemy after a stealth kill or assassination. Having this skill early in the game will let players keep to the shadows and move without needing to worry about picking up loot from enemies. There’s so much loot in the world that this just becomes extra faff, so it’s better to have this skill and remove that need entirely.

Elixir Pocket The Elixir Pocket skill increases the maximum number of Elixir’s Basim carries by 1. Elixirs are the healing item Basim uses in combat when he takes too many sword slashes. They’re so important early on while players are getting to grips with combat. We went through at least 2 in every fight for a while. By unlocking this skill early, players give themselves a bit more of a fighting chance when exploring and tackling bigger groups of foes.

Knife Recovery The Knife Recovery skill gives Basim the ability to pick up all the knives that he lands into targets. Throwing knives are an essential tool for sneaking around Baghdad. It’s so easy to go through the 4 that Basim starts with that being able to collect them just makes sense. There are chests in many locations to replenish this ammo, but that doesn’t help so much when Basim is inside a stronghold in a pinch with three enemies about to find him.

When Can You Unlock Skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Players can unlock skills for Basim after completing the opening of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This requires them to follow his story through Baghdad and out to Alamut. From there, they’ll see Basim become a Hidden One and return to Baghdad.

As players regain control of Basim in the desert outside of Baghdad, they’ll be able to unlock his first skill. This is when skills unlock, and players can start to gear their version of Basim to their play style over time based on how they approach Assassin’s Creed games.