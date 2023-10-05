Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Best Skills to Unlock First
Basim has a handful of skills players can unlock for him over time as he grows as a Hidden One, but some are better to have early.
While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a more stripped back entry to the series than recent releases, it still has many of the features and systems players expect. One of those is skills, which players can earn over time to enhance Basim as a Hidden One.
However, players can’t unlock every skill at once, so they’ve got to pick the ones that are best early on to make the most of them. This can be tricky, but with a bit of research, players should be able to understand which skills they should aim to have first.
Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer
The Best Skills to Unlock First in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
In the table below, we’ve highlighted the best skills we believe players should get first in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We’ve included an explanation for why these skills are beneficial, as well as what they do and where they appear in the skill tree.
When Can You Unlock Skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Players can unlock skills for Basim after completing the opening of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This requires them to follow his story through Baghdad and out to Alamut. From there, they’ll see Basim become a Hidden One and return to Baghdad.
As players regain control of Basim in the desert outside of Baghdad, they’ll be able to unlock his first skill. This is when skills unlock, and players can start to gear their version of Basim to their play style over time based on how they approach Assassin’s Creed games.