In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players tackle a much more personal and linear story than fans have seen in the series in recent years. It all focuses on Basim, a fan-favorite character from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and how he became a Hidden One.

While the game is smaller in scope than recent entries, it’s still got a lot to offer players. There are dozens of hours of gameplay to be enjoyed, whether it’s collecting gear, solving puzzles, or purely progressing the story.

In this article, we’ve put together all the information any player could possibly need. From our own gameplay guides that walk players through missions, puzzles, and collectibles to lore explainers and a list of all the best trailers to help showcase every part of its world.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gameplay Guides

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this section, we’ve listed all of our gameplay guides for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We’ll add to this list as we produce more guides and work through the game. These guides aim to help players make decisions and find the items they’re after if they get stuck.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lore & Mysteries Explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a lot that’s not explained to players in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Newcomers to the series might find it overwhelming, and even those who have played AC Odyssey or Valhalla may get confused about the terms being thrown around.

In this section of the article, we’ve listed all of our lore explainer articles and mystery breakdowns. If there’s something that players are unsure of or want clarification on, they’ll find it in one of these pieces.

The Best Trailers for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Below, we’ve highlighted what we believe are the best trailers for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’s hard to include all of them because many have been developer deep dives and explainers. This section is purely for the trailers that have helped get us excited for this Assassin’s Creed entry.

The launch trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is probably the most exciting one outside of the initial reveal cinematic. It’s got a great song playing over some footage of Basim, and sets the stage for an epic adventure that harks back to the original game.

In The Lost City of Baghdad trailer, players were given their first real glimpse of the city that forms the main setting for this game. Most recent games in the franchise have looked at entire countries or much larger maps, so seeing a much smaller one felt refreshing.

The story trailer was the first real look at Basim’s story. It’s a tale Assassin’s Creed fans thought they wanted for a long time, but time will tell if they were right.

The gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage honed in on the moment-to-moment gameplay in the title. It’s a great first look at what the game will be on release day.

The cinematic world premiere trailer was the first time anyone saw Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’s a masterpiece in our eyes because it draws so many parallels to Assassin’s Creed 2’s cinematic trailer.