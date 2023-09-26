Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Release Date, Preorders, & Trailers

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the newest entry to the Assassin’s Creed series and will see the franchise taking a step back in time to give players a more streamlined, stealth-focused experience like the original games, complete with parkour, stealth, and plenty of assassinations, as well as the return of Basim, who will step into the lead protagonist role for the title.

If you are interested in this return to form for the storied franchise, we’ve got all the details on the Assassin’s Creed Mirage in this guide, including its release date, pre-order editions, and trailers.

Everything to Know About Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image via Ubisoft

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players take control of Basim, a key character seen in the previous game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with the game taking place in 9th-century Baghdad.

Mirage is being touted as a return to the old style of gameplay from the early games in the Assassin’s Creed series, focusing on stealth, parkour, and assassinations that made the original games such as Assassin’s Creed 1, 2, and Brotherhood popular.

The game will also feature a smaller, more dense map to explore and will be doing away with the RPG elements like loot and levels in favor of a more streamlined experience, with combat being a last resort, and more focused on stealthy-based gameplay and using your tools, like smoke bombs, blow darts, and throwing knives, as well as other equipment to get through the game.

What Is the Release Date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Image via Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 5, 2023, for PC (via Ubisoft Connect, Epic, and Amazon Luna), PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The game will also be released on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max sometime in 2024.

The original release date was October 12, but Ubisoft recently announced the change and that the game would be coming to fans a little sooner.

All Preorders and Editions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image via Ubisoft

There are three versions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for players to choose from, each with additional content, including a collector’s edition. All of these editions come with the preorder bonus of an exclusive quest called “The Forty Thieves.”

Standard Edition

The standard edition is your basic version that comes with the base game and the preorder bonus. Nothing fancy with this one, and it will cost you £44.99/$49.99. The standard edition is your basic version that comes with the base game and the preorder bonus. Nothing fancy with this one, and it will cost you £44.99/$49.99.

Deluxe Edition

The deluxe edition comes with the game, its preorder bonus, and a deluxe pack that contains items inspired by the Prince of Persia series, including an outfit, eagle, mount skins, dagger and sword, talisman, and dye. This edition also has a digital soundtrack and artbook, costing you £49.99/$59.99.

Collector’s Edition

Image via Ubisoft

The collector’s edition is the most complete version for diehard fans of the series and comes with the game, the deluxe pack, and several physical goodies. These include a 32cm Basim statue, a steel book, an art book, a replica of Basim’s Brooch, a map of Baghdad, and the soundtrack. This will cost you a hefty £129.99/$149.99.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailers

Image via Ubisoft

Here, we have listed all the available trailers for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

This is the official announcement trailer, released September 10, 2022.

This is the gameplay trailer, released on May 24, 2023.

This is the story trailer, released on June 12, 2023.

This is the “The Round City of Baghdad” trailer, released August 22, 2023.

This is the PC features trailer, released September 19, 2023.