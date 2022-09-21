Where to find all Large Chests in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

In Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, large chests are located in all the boroughs of Victorian London. There are 26 of them and these contain blueprints and unique crafting materials, like poisons, capes, canes, and guns. They are extremely useful in combat, exploration as well as overall gameplay and as such, they are a must-have. But, these are a bit hard to find, and with that in mind, here is a comprehensive guide to locating all of these large chests.

City of London

There are five large chests in this borough.

Location 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This large chest is located on the roof of the Royal Exchange, on the southeast side.

Loot: Golden Lion Cane-Sword

Location 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To locate this chest, you’ll need to go into the Bank of England via the South Entrance and then through the door on the east side. The door will lead to a circular room. Once you arrive there, turn left and go through the door to get to a larger room. Behind a folding screen, a large chest is there.

Loot: Chimera Gauntlet Schematic

Location 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This large chest is located on the top platform of St.Paul’s Cathedral.

Loot: Baron Jordan’s Finery

Location 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The St. Bartholomew’s Hospital is where this chest is. You’ll have to go to the hospital and search the northwest rooftop. The chest is located between the chimneys.

Loot: Hallucinogenic Dart Upgrade II Schematic

Location 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located on the south side of Cannon Street Station, where there is a bridge. The chest is located on the walkway in front of a bench.

Loot: Jaw Tenderizer

Lambeth

There are three large chests in this borough.

Location 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The chest can be found in the Lambeth Asylum’s clock tower. There is a roof that leads up to the tower. Then you’ll have to go down a level where you’ll find the chest.

Loot: Unique Material- Tanjore Poison

Location 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The chest is on the southern part of a Church at the west of Lambeth Asylum, on a roof located at the back.

Loot: Light and Dark Cloak

Location 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This large chest can be found on the right of the door leading into the north building of the Lambeth Palace. It is sort of hard to spot in plain sight as it is hidden by an alcove.

Loot: Unique Material – Bluestone

Southwark

There are four large chests in this borough.

Location 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The chest is located at the office on the top floor of the Attaway Transport factory building, which is a warehouse in the area.

Loot: Eagle Dive Cape

Location 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located at the easternmost part of Southwark inside a factory. A Child Liberation mission will also be available in this factory. You’ll need to enter it via the roof window where you’ll spot the chest.

Loot: Darbe’s Bear Paw

Location 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one is located on the first floor of the train station in the area.

Loot: Lord Pearson’s Cane

Location 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest can be found in a Foundry, where fistfights take place. It is located in the upper section, inside of an office.

Loot: Unique Material- Rhodium

The Strand

There are four large chests in this borough.

Location 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located in a small house in the mid-section of the Strand, east of the station there. It will be guarded by a few Templar thugs as well.

Loot: Large Bullet Pouch Schematic

Location 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located inside Charing Cross Station, near the entrance. You will spot it beside a pillar there.

Loot: Unique Material- Wabar Pearl

Location 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located underneath the National Gallery. There is a fence that contains a stand-up hiding spot in the east of the Gallery’s courtyard. Following that path will lead you to the sewers: turn left and you’ll find the large chest.

Loot: Unique Material – Golden Spider Silk

Location 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find this chest in the Fight Club in the area. Enter it, and you’ll find the chest located behind the stairs inside the building.

Loot: Lord Jonathan’s Retribution

Thames

There’s only one chest in this borough.

Location 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located in a docked ship, where there is a Fight Club activity. It is located on the side of the ship.

Loot: Unique Material- Sea Silk

Westminster

There are five chests in this borough.

Location 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located in the tallest house in Devil’s Acre in the southern part of Westminster. You’ll need to enter the house via a window on the top floor. There you’ll find the chest at the side.

Loot: Master Assassin’s Belt

Location 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located at the top of Westminster Abbey. You’ll need to use the rope launcher to get there quickly. On the northern terrace, you’ll find the chest.

Loot: Death Knuckles

Location 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located in Buckingham Palace, on the southeastern side. You’ll need to enter the palace via the southernmost window on the first floor and the chest will be present in the room.

Loot: Eagle Splendor Belt

Location 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is also located in Buckingham Palace on the southeastern side. Enter the room through the second window on the first floor of the round entrance to the building and you’ll find the chest right in front of you.

Loot: Unique Material – Lignum Vitae

Location 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one is also located on the southeastern side of Buckingham Palace. You’ll see a bunch of lamp posts at the side of the road in front of that area where this chest is located which will help you know that you’re in the right place. To get this chest, enter the palace through the first window and you’ll notice the chest on the right.

Loot: Ulfberht Blade

Whitechapel

There are two chests in the borough.

Location 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located on the rooftop of a brewing company building. For convenience, this building is located south of the viewpoint in Whitechapel.

Loot: Rough and Tumble Belt

Location 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located on the ground floor of Spitalfields Market. You’ll find the chest next to some baskets of food behind a wall of crates.

Loot: Green Color Shader

WWI Period

In the WWI period of the game, there are two chests in the playable area.

Location 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is located in the northeastern corner of the map, on a pier guarded by several high-level Templar thugs.

Loot: Eagle Dive Belt

Location 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the northeastern part of the map, there is a building within the military compound where you’ll find the chest. Use your eagle vision to enter the building undetected. Then go to the ground floor where you’ll find a lot of crates. You’ll find the chest at the side while entering the northeastern room of the floor.

Loot: Unique Material- Boudicaa’s Torque