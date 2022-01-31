At Home Under the Eaves request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A Chimecho has made itself at home in Ida’s house. Too bad, Ida doesn’t very comfortable having a Pokémon living with her. She has scouted out a few places for Chimecho to move it. Survey the scenes a pick a home that’s just right. Here is how you complete the At Home Under the Eaves request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this request after you have unlocked Braviary as a rideable Pokémon. This request will appear on the blackboard in the Galaxy Team Headquarters. After getting it, talk to Ida. She can be found across from the pasture in the village. When you talk to her, she will task you with checking out the other homes to find one that is a good fit for Chimecho.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first stop will be the farmhouse on the other side of the village. Run over and investigate it. Unfortunately, the wind direction just isn’t good for Chimecho. Return to Ida and she will mention that Chimecho can hang at the hut on Prelude Beach. Head to Prelude Beach and investigate the cabin. Unfortunately, Chimecho is lonely there, so head back to Ida and tell her the news.

Ida will now mention the Training Grounds. Take Chimecho over there and investigate. Unfortunately, Chimecho doesn’t like the battle scene all that much. Return to Ida and she will not want you to check out her neighbor’s house. After Chimecho checks out the house, Ida will come by and change her mind. It turns out she actually likes having Chimecho hang under her house’s eaves. She will reward you with a Sun Stone and a Rare Candy.