Avatar Generations APK and OBB download link

If you dreamed of taking part in the adventures of Aang and his GAang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, you can now do just that with Avatar Generations. This mobile game was developed by CDE Entertainment and released by Square Enix on Android and iOS devices. You can take part in the tactical RPG action if you download the game through your online store of choice, but you can also install the game through manual APK installation. If you’re looking for a viable link to download the APK and OBB files, we have all the relevant information prepared for you.

Avatar Generations APK download link

There are several sites that host APK links for Avatar Generations. To avoid guesswork, we have tried and tested the following link which lets you download the latest version of the game, as well as providing APK files for the earlier versions of the game.

Avatar Generations APK file (size: around 150 MB)

What is an APK file

APK stands for Android Package Kit, a format used by Android-based systems to distribute and install apps on mobile devices. It can sometimes be referred to as AAP, or Android Application Package. APK files can be used to avoid using apps such as Google Play Store to install a mobile app, or to avoid regional restrictions.

How to install an APK file

To install the APK file from your PC, you would need to install an Android emulator software (such as LDPLayer or BlueStacks). From there, you would choose that program’s option for APK installation from the main menu and follow the onscreen instructions while keeping the downloaded APK file handy for when it’s needed.

To install the APK file from your Android device, you would have to navigate to your download folder and tap on the APK file, then choose Install. From there, your device will give you prompts to follow until the APK is fully installed.

Avatar Generations OBB download link

At the time of writing of this guide, the OBB files for Avatar Generations have not been released separately. This might mean that all of the OBB files that the game might need are already part of the game’s APK, or that the relevant OBB files will be released at a later date. We will update this section accordingly if a separate OBB file becomes available.

What is an OBB file

OBB files are expansion files used by Android apps to collect all data that is not stored in an APK file. This represents all data that are not essential to run the APK installation, such as large graphics files, media, assets, and similar. Sometimes, OBB files are used to install mods to mobile games, so therefore OBB files are usually stored within the mobile device’s shared storage space, instead of the usual app storage folder.

How to install an OBB file

To install OBB files, you will need to connect your mobile device to a PC or laptop. With everything prepared, follow these steps: